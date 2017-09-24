Jason Derulo is the latest Hollywood celebrity to be targeted by thieves.

TMZ reports that police took a burglary report after it was discovered things were missing from the music star's Los Angeles home on Sept. 22.

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Jason, 28, was out of town when the robbery occurred.

According to law enforcement, TMZ reported on Sept. 24, "multiple people forced their way into Derulo's home, possibly breaking a door and window."

The burglars then headed to one specific room where they found and took $300,000 in cash and jewelry.

"At some point later in the day, the maid discovered something was amiss," TMZ added, explaining that police believe it could have been an inside job since one specific room was targeted.

There might be surveillance video cops can use to help identify the criminals.

Jason is just the latest celebrity to be hit by thieves in 2017.

In July, Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home was robbed while the actress was out of town on vacation with her son in Canada. "Someone broke through a door, rooted around and discovered Hilary's stash. The alarm never went off," TMZ reported, adding that its sources say the thief got away with jewelry worth "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In June, crooks busted into comedian David Spade's house and took off with a safe containing about $80,000 in cash and jewelry, including a wedding band that belonged to his mom.

In May, thieves stole more than $300,000 in clothes, jewelry and purses from Patti Stanger after breaking the lock and entering her hotel room.

The same month, someone smashed a window in Michael B. Jordan's Los Angeles home and got away with cash and jewelry. Rapper ASAP Rocky was robbed of $1.5 million in May too.

March was an especially busy month for Hollywood criminals. Kendall Jenner was robbed of about $200,000 when a jewelry box was taken from her Los Angeles home. Emmy Rossum was robbed of $150,000 in antique jewelry in March too, TMZ reported, when thieves cleaned out two safes inside her home.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Jaime Pressly came home from dinner in March to find a window had been smashed and her safe -- which contained about $30,000 in jewelry and a .38 caliber revolver, TMZ reported -- had been stolen. Model Fabio was also robbed in March: He told KCBS that his 200-pound safe was stolen. It was filled with his $127,000 gold coin collection and an $80,000 watch collection.

WENN.com

In February, Alanis Morissette's Los Angeles-area home was robbed of $2 million in jewelry. The same month, Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles house was burglarized. Thieves got away with about $200,000 in jewelry and other valuables.