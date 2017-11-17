Rumors that Jennie Garth may have split with her husband of two years have started to surface after she was spotted without her ring multiple times within a week.

The rumors also come after Jennie posted a cryptic message on Instagram about resilience.

On Nov. 16, the former "90210" star was seen without her wedding ring on after a workout. The actress wore a hoodie and leggings, but no ring. A few days earlier, a similar situation played out -- she was ringless after a workout. To be fair, many people don't wear their wedding rings when they work out. But, there was also a trip to the grocery store on Nov. 14 in which she donned no jewelry.

Further, on Nov. 9, she attended a charity event in Anaheim, Calif., and she was also not wearing a ring at that time.

In July 2015, Jennie married for the third time when she wed actor Dave Abrams.

The actress is fairly active on social media, but her husband hasn't been seen on her Instagram since Oct. 1.

It's a different Instagram that has some wondering though. On Nov. 14, Jennie posted a picture of a necklace engraved with the word "RESILIENCE."

"Resilience means the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. But it doesn't mean we'll never experience sadness," she said. "It proves we're able to spring back into shape after struggle has pushed us further than we ever imagined we could go. Resilience allows us to overcome and bounce back from heartache stronger and more flexible than before. I am resilient You are resilient."

A few days prior, she posted a quote about "unconditional love."

"Spend your time on those you love you unconditionally. Don't waste it on those who who only love you when the conditions are right for them," the quote read.

A few days before that, she posted about being a "strong woman."