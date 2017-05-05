Justin Theroux is playing games and Jennifer Aniston isn't on board.

The "Leftovers" star has been very open in the past about his love of video games -- in fact he often teams up with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and a few other famous friends to play video games via Xbox Live.

His wife, though, "doesn't understand it," he says

"We play Call of Duty," he told James Corden on May 4. "Me and Will and some very funny other people log on, and we play that game together and we kill each other."

What's the old saying: boys will be boys.

One thing that Jen has a hard time grasping is that the guys aren't physically together when they play -- they do it all remotely, but can communicate through headsets.

"You know, girls go on girls' nights, and so you kinda gotta pitch it like, 'Oh, by the way, the guys are getting together tonight,' and she's like, 'Oh cool, where are you going?' and I'm like, 'To my office,'" he said. "In my ear, we're all together and we're all having fun and we're murdering 11-year-olds. She comes to my office and looks in the door and kinda goes, like, 'You're just sitting there laughing and howling and screaming.' She just sees blood going across the screen and she doesn't understand that I'm actually having a bros night."

Over the years, there have been reports that the guys will often stay up to the wee hours of the morning playing video games.

In 2015, Justin spoke to E! News about his obsession with Call of Duty.

"[Jen] still doesn't see it as a social app," he said. "She knows that I love it, so she's very tolerant."