In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston teamed up with her friend, jewelry designer Jen Meyer, to talk about Jen's success in the accessories world. Jen is being honored by the magazine as one of the top 20 red carpet designers of 2017.

Splash News

Jen explained in the interview that Jennifer was one of the first people to wear her jewelry. The designer had sent pieces to the movie star's stylists, Nina and Clare Hallworth, and the next thing she knew, Jennifer's photograph appeared in a magazine, and she was wearing one of Jen's first pieces.

Jennifer has worn Jen's jewelry throughout the years, and even tops Jen's list of best red carpet moments. "[Jennifer] wore large circle earrings to 'The Leftovers' premiere with a little black leather dress. Her hair was tucked back behind her ear, so the jewelry was fully on display," the designer said. But for Jennifer, there is a piece from Jen that outweighs them all — her wedding band. "It's the one piece I never take off," Jennifer revealed in the interview.

That band, which has a row of diamonds in the middle, is a perfect accent to her 8-carat engagement ring, which she has admitted took some getting used to.

Matt Sayles / Invision/AP

"It's a rock, I know," she said in 2015. "I'm not a diamond girl. I'm more Indian jewelry and stuff."

More important than either ring though, is their marriage, which Justin has said is "fantastic."

"Something really does shift in a wonderful way," he said after they tied the knot in 2015. "And it sort of refocuses things…You relax into it in a certain way. I can't explain it. It put us in exactly the right sort of space…it's a wonderful thing."