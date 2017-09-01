Jennifer Garner has entered the Instagram world!

On Sept. 1, the actress posted a video to celebrate the occasion.

I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

"I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen," she captioned the cute video.

In the clip, Jennifer is seen in hyper-speed moving letters around a board. The board starts out by saying, "Summer is almost over. Don't be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good."

She then changes the letters to read, "I am officially on Instagram so please follow me because isn't that how this works…" At the end of the video, she hangs up the board and smiles as she stands in front of it.

Within two hours, she had amassed 121,000 followers. In her bio, she said nothing about herself, but rather included a link urging everyone to donate to the Hurricane Harvey Children's Relief Fund.

In 2014, Jen spoke to People magazine about why she wasn't on Twitter or Instagram.

"I have an official Facebook page. I'm not on Twitter, Instagram. I have a couple of reasons," she said. "One, I don't want any more guilt coming from my phone or computer. I have the hardest time answering emails, anyway, so the last thing I want to feel is indebted to my phone or computer. So it's time."

"And the other is, what would I Instagram that people would want to see. There is nothing I would put out that people would want to see," she said. "It's probably best to stay away. They don't want to see me and my mom friends after kindergarten drop-off."

Clearly, she's had a change of heart... and we love it! Welcome aboard, Jen!