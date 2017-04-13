Almost two years after Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced that they had separated, the former couple is now officially getting divorced.

On April 13, Jen officially filed court documents. The divorce, TMZ said, is incredibly amicable.

The website says Jen and Ben filed pro per, which means without a lawyer. Their petition and his response mirror each other completely. Also, the petition and response were filed together, which means it was coordinated.

In their paperwork, they both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 3 kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5. Neither of them has asked for spousal support.

Interestingly, TMZ said there is no prenuptial agreement so they'll have to split whatever they earned during their 10-year marriage. Ben was certainly the financial breadwinner during the time of their marriage. But, the report says that the former couple is negotiating a financial settlement.

According to the report, it seems that a judge won't be involved, but rather a mediator.

The divorce should become final toward the later end of 2017.

The filing all but ends any hope of a reconciliation for the couple, something that many thought may happen. Since splitting, Ben has praised Jen, especially her skills as a mother. He brought her name up last month after he announced that he had completed rehab for alcohol abuse.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote on Facebook on March 14. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."