In the early morning hours of May 17, a video made the rounds on the Internet that was reported to be Jennifer Lawrence dancing on a stripper pole.

Guess what! It was her... And guess what, she's not even remotely sorry.

Xavier Collin / Image Press / Splash News

The video, posted by Radar Online, showed the "Hunger Games" star crawling on all fours, smacking her own behind, dancing with one gentleman and attempting to ride a stripper pole.

"She was wild, but seemed to be having an amazing time until her attempt at an elegant routine on the stripper pole ended with her crashing to the floor, and crying in pain," a source told the report.

J Law, though, confirmed the report, but also managed to clap back at the same time.

"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun," the actress wrote on Facebook. "I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."

She did take one moment to correct a tidbit of the story that said she was in her "bra" during the energetic night out.

She added, "Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength."

Jonathan Hordle / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Jen 1. Radar Online 0.