Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's families look to be happily blended.

The J-Rod family celebrated Thanksgiving together and they couldn't look more in sync. Literally. In a photo posted to A-Rod's Instagram, J.Lo's twins Max and Emme posed with the baseball star's daughters, Tasha and Ella and a niece. All five of the children wear matching flannel pajamas.

"Twinning x5 👯♀️👯♀️👦," Alex captioned the snap of the modern family.

In the picture, Emme sits on top of Tasha's shoulders. Max is seen holding up a flashlight. Ella, meanwhile, is front and center doing the splits.

It looks like one happy family, and both Alex and J.Lo have indicated that their kids all get along great. Both A-Rod and J.Lo often share images of their blended family.

"The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and everybody's, you know, we just all get along great," she told Extra in July.

On Nov. 18, Jen gushed about Alex's eldest daughter on her 13th birthday.

"A great big Happy 13th birthday to this loving, beautiful, artistic soul...💕 #HappyBirthdayTashi #youreateenagernow #loveulots😘," Jen captioned a photo of the teen.