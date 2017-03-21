Even in her early days as a struggling dancer, Jennifer Lopez was rolling in the dough.

In J.Lo's newest show, "World of Dance," dancers compete for a $1 million prize. Winning a huge financial prize is an opportunity she didn't exactly have when she was coming up.

Pizza, she said, got her through life during that time.

"I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer," she told reporters while promoting the show, in which she serves as a judge and executive producer. "That's how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job. I wouldn't trade it for the world. For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don't say that lightly."

While Jen, who is dating former baseball stud Alex Rodriguez, is a bonafide Hollywood triple threat -- she sings, dances and acts -- she said that at her core, she "always" considers herself a dancer above all else.

"I became a singer and actress after dancing. For me, it's so part of who I am," she said. "To create an opportunity for dancers was the best thing I could have ever done," she said. "It just reminded me of all the reasons why I love dance."

As she steps back into reality TV, Jen said that her time as a judge on "American Idol" help prepared her for this new venture.

"When I did 'American Idol,' I learned so many people can sing, but not everyone can make you get up and dance or make you cry," she explained. "That makes you an artist."

"World of Dance" premieres May 8 on NBC.