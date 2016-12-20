There just may be something cooking between Drake and Jennifer Lopez.

In fact, one report says "it's only a matter of time" before they become more than friends. Drake is currently pulling out all the stops for J. Lo.

TMZ said that rapper rented out Los Angeles' Delilah restaurant on Monday, Dec. 19 so it was closed to the public. Jennifer was his guest and about 20 other people joined the dinner.

"So far it's not what you would assume but it's pretty clearly going in that direction," TMZ said.

The report says the two are working on a music project together, but it is becoming more than a professional relationship. The Los Angeles meeting (too soon to call it a date?) between the two comes after Drake recently headed to Las Vegas to see her wildly popular residency show two weekends in a row.

On Dec. 10, he shared an image of he and J. Lo. He captioned it with an emoji with heart eyes. "Lotta those," he said.

😍 <-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

J. Lo shared the same image, writing, "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE."

In another image, taken the same night during her "All I Have" show, Jenny From The Block tossed her bedazzled New York Yankees gear to him.

Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny 🌺 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:31am PST

"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny 🌺," he said.

In other news, it was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 20 that J. Lo canceled her New Year's Eve performance in Miami, choosing to stay in Los Angeles at her newly purchased home. Drake, meanwhile, is scheduled to host the New Year's Eve party at Hakkasan Las Vegas.

it's only a 45-minute flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas... Just saying...