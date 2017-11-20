Ever since he was accused of groping a woman on the set of "Entourage," Jeremy Piven has fiercely maintained his innocence, even saying that he would be wiling to take a polygraph to prove it.

It turns out he did just that on Nov. 13, and he passed.

The Blast obtained a copy of Jeremy's polygraph exam report, which was administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations.

On Oct. 30, actress Ariane Bellamar alleged that Piven groped her on two separate occasions. "Hey @jeremypiven! 'Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? 'Member grabbing my boobies on the without asking??," she tweeted, later adding, "Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set."

The Blast states that the report's purpose was "to determine if Mr. Piven had ever 'grabbed' or touched Ms. Ariane Bellamar, without consent or otherwise, on the buttocks and/or breast area, while on the set of Entourage and/or at the Playboy Mansion, approximately five years ago."

Many of the questions on the lie detector test were very direct, ie. "Did you ever 'grab' and/or fondle Ms. Ariane Bellamar's breasts?" He answered "no" to that. He was also asked if Ariane ever even went into this trailer on the set of "Entourage," and he said she had not.

"After a careful evaluation of all test questions, including relevant, irrelevant and control questions, it is the examiner's analysis and professional opinion that Mr. Piven showed no reactions indicative of deception to any of the relevant questions," the report claimed, adding that Jeremy passed all his questions.

After Arianne, two other women said Jeremy sexually assaulted them, too. The Blast says he took polygraph tests about those claims and passed those test, as well.

Jeremy has been adamant that he didn't sexually assault the women.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen," he said after the first accusation. "It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

A few days later, he reiterated his innocence, claiming the accusations "are absolutely false and completely fabricated."

"We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence," he said. "I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment."