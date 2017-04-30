Jesse Williams is moving on.

As the news that the "Grey's Anatomy" star and wife Aryn Drake-Lee are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage continues to send shockwaves through Hollywood, a new report reveals that he's moved out.

Though neither he nor Aryn have yet commented on their surprising split, TMZ reports that Jesse, 35, and his estranged wife are keeping things civilized for their kids' sakes.

"[They've] been co-parenting their young son and daughter for months since officially separating," TMZ wrote on April 30, crediting the information to sources close to Jesse. "Jesse moved out of the family house several weeks ago but he's maintained regular contact with their children."

Though he did not see their kids -- daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 1 -- when he was recently in Paris shooting a video game (where he was spotted spending time with Minka Kelly, the site reported days earlier), Jesse has been seeing them again now that he's back in Los Angeles shooting "Grey's."

"He sees his kids a few times every week," TMZ reports, explaining that Jesse comes and goes as he pleases and has left many of his belongings at the marital home. "Aryn has been more than accommodating."

Despite this new report insisting that the divorce is amicable, a story in the New York Post's Page Six published three days earlier claimed that's far from the truth.

"He left her. They're going to paint a picture like he's been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her. Friends are devastated," a source close to the couple told Page Six.

In the past, Jesse has publicly gushed about his wife and how much he loved her. Early on, Aryn made more money than him and provided for their family until the teacher-turned-actor caught his Hollywood break. Friends now think fame has changed him.

"She's poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy," the source said. "Jesse wants to conform to Hollywood and do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He's drinking his own Kool-Aid and it's the Jesse show... He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single."

Jesse has reportedly asked for joint custody in his divorce filing. Aryn has yet to file her response.