Jesse Williams paid his estranged wife $160,000 as part of their nasty divorce, it was revealed in court documents.

Jesse's estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed legal documents that disclosed the payment, TMZ reported on Sept. 26. Records show that the actor gives her $100,000 for child and spousal support. He also gave her $60,000 for lawyer fees and other costs.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Art Los Angeles Contemporary

"He has to pay her in three installments from his first 3 'Grey's Anatomy' paychecks," the report states.

Still, the divorce is anything but amicable.

Since splitting earlier this year, things between Jesse and Aryn have been extremely vitriolic.

In court docs filed in mid-August, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim this week, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

He also argued that she was sabotaging his time with their kids.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

In early September, the couple reached a temporary custody agreement for their two children, Maceo and Sadie, in which they will share joint legal custody.

"All decisions made regarding the health, welfare and upbringing will be made between the two of them," TMZ said.

The agreement also makes it clear that neither Jesse nor Aryn can make derogatory remarks about the other in front of the children. The warring parents have not held back when it comes to bashing the other one in the media or in court documents.

Since their split, Jesse has been linked to Minka Kelly. The recent agreement, though, could affect her, as it states that neither Jesse nor Aryn "shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six months."