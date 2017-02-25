Perfection is certainly a word many associate with Jessica Alba. The mother of two manages to make running a wildly successful business look effortless. Lucky for us, she's letting us in on her secret -- and it's basically the opposite of striving for perfection!

Jessica opened up about her favorite philosophy during a fireside chat with Us Weekly at The Honest Company headquarters in Los Angeles earlier this February. The 35-year-old shared that it's a Japanese concept that she credits for keeping everything in check.

"I am an earthy person and I'm a tactile person -- there's this Japanese philosophy called 'wabi-sabi' that I sort of live by. It's enjoying and embracing the imperfections of real life," Jessica explained. It's that perfectly imperfect belief that helps her stay grounded while raising daughters Honor, 8, and Haven, 5.

The Honest Company cofounder and CEO is bringing that tenant to her company as well, which is evident in their first ad campaign. Entitled "Moments," the campaign is a collaboration with her longtime pal will.i.am that embraces the idea of wabi-sabi.

The first ad, entitled "The Now What," shows a very real depiction of new parents taking their newborn home from the hospital.

View Video on YouTube

Jessica tapped will.i.am to score the music for the campaign, and told Us Weekly why the pairing was a perfect fit. "I have been working for twenty years so I feel like I've been around the block, I haven't met very many people that I connect with spiritually and creatively like I've connected with Will," she shared.

The ads focus on simplicity, channeling real moments in real people's lives with an emphasis on nature. But despite her company's focus on all things natural, Jessica admits that she's not a treehugger in her day-to-day life.

"I'm not like a 'let everything grow out, wear patchouli,' I'm not that person! I wash everyday!" she told the outlet.