When the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal was breaking several months ago, Jessica Chastain, like many actresses, came forward to speak out against the disgraced producer. Then, she got a message from a Hollywood big shot telling her to temper down her words.

Me/MARINA PRESS/REX/Shutterstock

"I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, 'Calm down," she revealed to Graham Norton. "I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn't understand the movement that was happening."

She didn't give any further hints about the actor's identity.

Jessica, herself, has had many unsatisfactory run-ins with Harvey. In October, she tweeted that she was "warned" about him.

"I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere," she tweeted. "To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again."

She later tweeted, "Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior."

Last month, Jessica spoke to ES magazine about an incident with Harvey when he tried to "pimp out" her best friend.

Diaz/DYDPPA/REX/Shutterstock

"Yeah, he tried to get me to pimp out my best friend Jess Weixler. Like very flirtatious, 'Oh I've got such a crush on her - you got to help me,'" The "Molly's Game" actress recalled him saying.

"He's incredibly friendly but also very volatile. He normalized the abuse. But everyone in this industry is complicit. We're all part of the problem.

"I heard the rumors even before I entered the industry. So we have to ask ourselves, why was it okay? Why are agents sending actresses to meetings in hotel rooms? It goes back to the days of Fatty Arbuckle, Louis B Mayer, Jack Warner. Shirley Temple said in her biography that when she was 12, a producer pulled out his penis! So we can look at Harvey as though he was the cancer or we can be realistic. He's not the disease, he's the symptom."