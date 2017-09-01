Jessica Simpson was overcome with emotion this week, and every parent can certainly sympathize with her.

On Aug. 31, she sent her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell off to school.

"KINDERGARTEN 📚😢, #MAXIDREW," she captioned an Instagram image (Note the crying emoji!).

In the image, Jessica's adorable mini me donned her school uniform -- a red and black plaid dress, which she wore with long black socks and a matching tee. The little fashionista came gave her mom an over-the-shoulder look, giving you the hint that she's already a model in the making.

Jessica often shares images of her two children on social media, so her nearly 4 million Instagram followers have been able to see Maxwell and her 4-son-old son Ace grow up before their very eyes.

In an interview with People magazine, Jessica gushed about her kids.

"Motherhood is the best thing I've ever experienced - and the most challenging," she said. "There are little things that you kind of obsess over. I never knew how protective I was until I had my own child. I'm already thinking about intruders coming into the house and what our escape route would be."

Seeing how her husband, Eric Johnson, is with their children has even made him more attractive to her.

"It is the sexiest thing in the world to watch how he handles the kids," she said. "We're both learning together, but it's fun because we both get to grow in our relationship together."