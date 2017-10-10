Jhené Aiko loves her boyfriend Big Sean so much that she inked his face on her arm.

The 29-year-old singer, who has been with Sean for over a year, inked a picture of her rapper love on the back of her left arm.

The news of her tattoo comes just days after TMZ reported that her divorce from Dot Da Genius was finalized.

Before Sean and Jhené publicly confirmed their relationship last fall, they collaborated on a secret music project of eight songs, where the then-best friends played the role of boyfriend and girlfriend.

At the time, Sean gushed about her to Billboard saying, "Jhené is more than just a friend. I don't know how else to describe it -- me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment -- something that will last and be different from the rest."

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

As for this particular commitment, the ink was done by Miryam Lumpini, a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, who posted a photo of it on Instagram.

"Art is [love] thanks Jhené for allowing me to share this moment," she captioned a slideshow of two photos — one of the tattoo being done and another of the finished product.

The new tattoo is a colored portrait of Ariana Grande's ex, dressed in a black bowtie and looking serious.