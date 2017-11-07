Singer and actress Jill Scott married Mike Dobson less than 18 months ago, but she's already puling the plug on her marriage.

Bossip reported the news on Nov. 7, stating that the Grammy winner filed for divorce on Sept. 15, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. According to her divorce petition, she said, "inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper," although she didn't detail what that alleged misconduct was.

The couple got married in June 2016 and share no children.

In the documents, Jill states that she and Mike have been separated and living in separate homes since September 5.

Jill also states that they have a prenup, and she wants it enforced.

Mike, for his part, said he is "blindsided" by the filing and has yet to respond in a legal sense. In an interview with Bossip, he said they had aged to separate, but work on their relationship and keep wearing their wedding rings. He also denied any abuse or infidelity.

"She's an evil woman. I'm telling you. It's like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets," he said. "She's got issues. There's no men in that family, there's only women. And when a man comes in, it's like a challenge."

The couple has been very private about their love life.

It sounds like Jill and Mike could be in for quite a fight, too.

"She likes to emasculate men - that's her problem," he said. "I told her, she's from Philly, but I'm from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty."