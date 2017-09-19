Jimmy Fallon was in a celebratory mood over the weekend -- just not with his fellow TV stars.

While the small screen's brightest stars descended upon Los Angeles for the Emmy Awards, Jimmy stayed in New York, apparently declining to travel after his "The Tonight Show" failed to earn a nomination.

Plenty of his other late-night rivals were at the festivities, including Seth Meyers, who was also snubbed. Jimmy, however, decided to stay on the East Coast to celebrate his 43rd birthday a few days early at 1770 House in East Hampton on Sept. 16.

"After a special dinner with his wife, [producer] Nancy Juvonen, Jimmy was presented with a candlelit, vanilla-and-chocolate ice cream birthday cake," a source told the New York Post's Page Six of the funnyman, who turned 43 on Sept. 19.

The crowd at the eatery didn't seem to mind that Jimmy wasn't considered one of TV's best this year, even singing "Happy Birthday" to him. A spy told Page Six that Jimmy thanked his fellow diners by "sharing his cake with everyone at the surrounding tables."

Jimmy is no stranger to the Emmys. He's won four awards over the course of his career and even hosted the show in 2010.

For what it's worth, the "Saturday Night Live" alum seemed to be in great spirits on his actual birthday, tweeting out a picture of his emoji-worthy breakfast -- and one made famous by the Pee-wee Herman movies of the 80s.

"Best. Birthday. Ever. Best. Wife. Ever. Surprise Pee Wee Breakfast!!" he captioned the image of his smiling meal.