J.LO and A-Rod are there for one another completely.

In an exclusive E! News interview, the celebrity couple opens up to Will Marfuggi for "One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief" about just how they rely on each other.

The pop/movie star, has donated $1 million to the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which she announced last month at a press gathering with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, where she opened up about her family of whom she hadn't been in contact with since the disaster struck - days later she did find out that her aunt and uncle were in deed safe.

As baseball legend Rodriguez, 42, has since joined the relief efforts, Lopez, 48, explained that during a phone conversation with him on her way back to New York from a show in Las Vegas, she told him about the donation she was about to give.

"He calls me on the way there when I'm going there and he's like, 'Baby I got the MLB and I got the head of the Yankees to donate this much and you can announce that there too and say this and say that,'" she explains to E! about the positive chat with Rodriguez.

Lopez continued: "Just to have a partner like that...I didn't ask him, you know I'm from Puerto Rico, this is personal to me, it's my thing. But it was just like no it's your thing, it's my thing too."

And Lopez then added, "So for me it was just like you know...amazing."

The charity television event will air in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo & Univision, according to E! News for the first two hours of the show, and in English on NBC for the third and final hour on Saturday, Oct. 14.