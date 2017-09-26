Despite her ex's claims, Jodie Sweetin is sober -- and she's willing to prove it, she says.

The "Fuller House" star's ex-husband, Morty Coyle, claims that the actress has refused to submit to his demands for a drug test, so he has concluded that she's using drugs.

Jodie and Morty share a 7-year-old daughter, Beatrix.

Her rep, however, tells The Blast that the claims are outrageous and false.

"This is not the first time Mr. Coyle has made ridiculous accusations about Jodie which were utterly untrue," the rep said. "Jodie is fine and will comply with all of the courts' requests and they will see that all of these 'concerns' are completely baseless."

Morty's accusation is that Jodie is struggling with her split from ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak. Because of this, she's turned to drugs to cope, he alleges. Because of his theory, he fears that Beatrix is in a bad situation.

Jodie's history with drug use has been well-chronicled. In her 2009 book, "UnSweetined," she wrote that she started drinking when she was 14 years old and later moved on to cocaine and ecstasy. She once told the "Today" show that she spent nearly $60,000 on drugs in a nine-month span between 2006 and 2007.

She eventually went to rehab and says that she's remained sober ever since.

"I speak about my experience growing up in the entertainment business, what my life was like after, some of the struggles and things I went through and where my life is today," she told Fashion Style. "It's a story with a message of second chances and turning things around and being able to overcome some adversity."