Jodie Sweetin has made quite a comeback.

According to a new report on The Blast, Jodie has been raking in the money ever since Netflix reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Fuller House." And now, her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, wants a piece of the pie and is taking her to court today, Oct. 18.

The two share a seven-year-old daughter, Beatrix, and as of now, Morty only gets $1,864 in child support each month. As he only makes $2,500 a month as a DJ, he would like the child support payments to be re-evaluated. He is concerned their daughter is becoming aware of the stark differences in their incomes.

Today is my baby Beatrix's 7th birthday!! She is such a magical little person and I am so proud to be her mama! She started off the day with donuts, her Grammie and Pa coming to visit and then more cake and presents tonight! Oh... and LOTS of unicorns!! 🦄🦄🦄 #happybirthdaybea🎂 A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Jodie's income was broken down, showing how she manages to make an amount most people won't make in 10 years in just a month.

For "Fuller House" the 35-year-old makes $590/hour, which ends up at $26,000 a week. If the show continues on for a season six, her rate will increase to $30,000 an episode. Her other sources of income include her role on "Hollywood Darlings," Japanese commercials and speaking engagements, which she apparently does multiple times a year for $20,000 each. Corey calculated her income to be $700,000 a month.

When the original child support amount was set, Jodie claimed to make $20,000 a month.

Jodie has come a long way. In 2009, the former drug addict filed papers in Orange County about her rough finances. "Our house is in foreclosure, our water has been shut off twice. Currently, all of our other utilities are overdue," she reported.