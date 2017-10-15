Disgraced reality star Joe Giudice is making the most out of his prison sentence.

According to a new report, he's using his time behind bars to get educated -- and to slim down.

CMG / ZOJ / WENN

On Oct. 15, TMZ reported that the former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 45, has so far lost 45 pounds since he started serving a 41-month bankruptcy fraud sentence a year and a half ago.

"He's been working out nonstop and his diet has changed dramatically," TMZ writes.

"He's also flexing his brain muscles by getting his GED. His syllabus includes the basics... English, math, science and social studies," the site adds.

It's a huge shift from a year ago when Us Weekly reported that Teresa Giudice's husband, who's doing his time at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, was "miserable" in lock-up. "[He] sits alone much of the time and is falling into a depression," a source told Us at the time.

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Teresa, 45, also worked on herself during her nearly year-long prison stint for related fraud crimes before Joe went in: She slimmed down too and fell in love with yoga.

But in recent weeks, she's spoken out about her anger with Joe.

"I went away for 11 and a half months because my husband made a mess of our finances and it really didn't bother me because I know he didn't mean to do it intentionally," she told TMZ on Oct. 4. "But then after the loss of my mom, I became really angry that I lost out on 11 and a half months with my mom."

Her mother, Antonia Gorga, died on March 3.

INB / WENN

In late September, it also was revealed that Teresa is taking aim at Joe in her upcoming book, "Standing Strong."

In it, she writes, "I have to work, work, work, work, work like Rihanna to play the bills and keep things afloat after my husband made a mess of our finances. Such a massive mess that it makes the Exxon Valdez oil spill seem like a glass of spilled red wine."

She also writes that her life is like a "horror movie."