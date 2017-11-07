Distance makes the heart grow fonder? Joe Giudice is about to be transferred from a New Jersey prison to a correctional facility in Pennsylvania, taking him farther away from his family.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Teresa Giudice's husband will be relocated to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania at his request.

WENN

The Blast says that because Joe is not a citizen on the United States, he wasn't allowed to take an alcohol abuse treatment program at the New Jersey facility. In fact, because of a detainer by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he's not allowed to enter the program anywhere, but with the transfer to FCI Allenwood, it will allow the reality TV star to have a "timely hearing of his immigration status," documents indicated.

The New Jersey prison is a non-hearing prison, while the Pennsylvania location allows for hearings.

By completing the alcohol program, Joe could shave a year off of his 41-month prison sentence.

It's far from a sure thing that Joe can even return to his New Jersey life after his sentence ends in 2019. The Blast said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can place him into custody when his prison term finishes and deport him to Italy, due to his felony conviction on bankruptcy fraud charges.

WENN

Recently, Teresa, who served nearly a year in prison for fraud, released a book which documents her resentment toward her husband.

"I went away for 11 and a half months because my husband made a mess of our finances and it really didn't bother me because I know he didn't mean to do it intentionally," she told TMZ on Oct. 4. "But then after the loss of my mom, I became really angry that I lost out on 11 and a half months with my mom."

In her book, she also took aim at Joe.

"I have to work, work, work, work, work like Rihanna to play the bills and keep things afloat after my husband made a mess of our finances. Such a massive mess that it makes the Exxon Valdez oil spill seem like a glass of spilled red wine," she wrote, describing her life as a "horror movie."