Joe Simpson has returned to reality TV!

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson's dad, who often made appearances on Jessica's "Newlyweds" reality show in the mid 2000s, has a cameo in the Feb. 6 episode of "Vanderpump Rules" where he photographs cast member Tom Sandoval.

Joe's airtime is limited, but he is a major topic of conversation with Tom and his pal Tom Schwartz. As the two wait at the doorstep, they discuss whose house it is, while trying to play it cool.

"I remember being in college, just sitting on my couch, watching 'Newlyweds,' watching Joe Simpson on TV," Tom Schwartz tells the camera. "And now, Tom hits me up, and he's like, 'I'm going to shoot with Joe Simpson.' Maybe, like, Jessica Simpson will pop out!"

Joe can be seen introducing himself to the guys and telling them, "You know, it's a bachelor pad, so make yourself at home."

Papa Simpson looks healthy in the promo clip, showing no visible signs of his battle with prostate cancer.

Last week it was reported that Joe had begun his radiation treatments.

"Joe just started radiation. He feels fine, he's getting through it and still working. It's all scheduled once a week. He's super optimistic," a source told Us Weekly. "Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it's like going to get a checkup."

Despite his health issue, Joe, 58, has been getting very involved in his photography work, which often serves as a distraction -- so the shoot with the "Vanderpump" star certainly helped.

"He's just working and hanging with his kids. He's not slowing down at all. He's actually been doing some bigger campaigns and shoots. He wants to keep his mind off of it," the source said. "His work helps it."