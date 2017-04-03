Things were a little too easy-breezy for John Stamos on April 2.

The "Fuller House" star was performing with the Beach Boys over the weekend in New York when he suddenly split his pants in the middle of the show. Rather than be embarrassed, John poked fun at the situation on Instagram, even posting a video of his backside -- thankfully he was wearing underwear!

...and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun - I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area.... #SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

"...and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun - I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area....," he wrote, including the hashtags "#SplitPants," "#TheBeachBUNS" and "#ShowMustGoOn."

In the video, John showed the camera his wardrobe malfunction while still strumming away at his guitar.

Although John isn't a full time member of the Beach Boys, he has performed with the group quite regularly for the better part of three decades. He usually plays drums, but he was ripping away at the guitar when he got an unexpected breeze over the weekend.

On fan was quick to point out on Twitter than a similar incident happened with John a few years ago, cheekily saying he needed to start wearing "stretchy pants."

FayesVision/WENN.com

A day before John, well, busted out, something unexpected happened, as well, but it was a bit more heartwarming. A fan named Christina Rosemary shared a video of John playing to her newborn son.

"Thanks john for making my son special @JohnStamos we love you !!," she wrote.

She then added a snap of John from the show, presumably with his pants intact this time.

"He played guitar directly to my son, @JohnStamos won my heart completely. #neversaynotostamos #lifecomplete 🙏," she said.