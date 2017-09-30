Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has recently purchased a luxury condominium in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

According to Page Six, the multi-platinum star and triple-threat (singer, songwriter and actor), bought a four-bedroom, four-bath, Greenwich Lane spot for a cool $18,940,564 --a perfect investment for John, his wife Dorothea, and their four children.

The way, way up corner digs, is one of 199 units in the building, which was constructed in 2013, that also includes incredible views of downtown Manhattan, as well as the Hudson River. The rocker, who hails from New Jersey, will reportedly be able to see his hometown too, if he's ever feeling homesick.

As cool as Batman himself, the Gotham pad boasts direct elevator access, a private balcony, and luxurious details and finishes.

The lift doors open, welcoming visitors into a grand gallery that leads into a 40-foot living room area and Juliet balconies. There is also a chef's kitchen that offers top of the line appliances and stunning walnut-paneled cabinetry, according to Page Six.

John also has a family room and dining area where a private 44-square-foot balcony sits nearby. The space allows for plenty of natural light with its corner master suite that has top to bottom ceiling windows, as well as a windowed master bath.

Page Six reports that the residence comes with 24-hour concierge and maintenance services, private valet parking, as well as of course, a fitness center for John to maintain that rocker body, as well as pools, steam rooms, and a golf simulator. And if that isn't enough, John can reflect tranquility in a central garden and pool area.

At 55, and over 130 million albums sold worldwide, John is no longer just 'Livin' On A Prayer' - they've been answered!

Page Six also reports that, back in June the listing price for the spot was at $19.5 million! Nice one, John!