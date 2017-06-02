Jon Hamm says he's single, damaged and hopes to not become "a monster" in an interview released on June 2.

During a chat with InStyle magazine, the "Mad Men" star was asked about being single, to which he replied, "It's fine." He then, however, elaborated.

"It's hard," he said. "It's hard to be single after being together for a long time. It's really hard. It sucks."

In 2015, Jon split from Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years together. The split was amicable.

Interestingly, the interview was released the same day that the New York Post reported that Jon was seen flirting with Kate Beckinsale.

"They were flirting and he kept going back to her all night," a source said. "It was like he couldn't leave her. She had a friend with her, but they were kind of ignoring her and just talking to each other. He was leaning in to talk ... [Kate] was laughing and giggling."

In his InStyle interview, the actor spoke about what it would take to be in a good relationship going forward.

"I may be a narcissist in the way that most actors are, but I think it's not to the detriment of those in my life. I try to be a good friend, a good partner, and all that stuff," he said. "I'm not perfect, and it hurts when you hurt other people. But the hope is to find the right balance so you can care about your own stuff enough to live your life and do your job well while also not being a monster."

Jon has struggled with alcohol abuse and checked in to rehab in 2015.

"Medical attention is medical attention whether it's for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain, and it's important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it's actually a strength," he said. "It's not a weak move to say, 'I need help.' In the long run it's way better, because you have to fix it."

"I'm certainly damaged -- there's no denying it," he added. "If you look at the history of my life, it's not great. When your mom dies when you're 9, and your dad dies when you're 20, and then you live on couches in other people's basements … I mean, there's certainly a version of that person who does not come out of it as successfully as I have."