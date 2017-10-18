Michael Douglas' troubled son, Cameron Douglas, who was imprisoned for nearly seven years for drug charges, is getting his wish.

Last month, Cameron asked a New York City judge to let him relocate to Los Angeles and live with his famous grandfather, Kirk Douglas, while he tries to get work as an actor.

"Yup, make your reservations," Manhattan federal judge Richard Berman told the aspiring actor at a hearing on Oct. 18, according to the New York Post.

GMiller/NY Post/Splash News

Cameron is expecting to head to L.A. on Nov. 1 and will return to New York City a few weeks later for the impending birth of his first child with his Brazilian girlfriend, Viviane Thibes.

Cameron's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said, "The jobs he is most capable of performing are in Los Angeles where you read for parts and need to be on the set."

Cameron will still be required to get drug treatment in Los Angeles, as he has in New York. The judge said he will officially grant the actor's request to relocate once his treatment plan has been set up in Los Angeles.

The actor still has 450 hours of community service he needs to complete.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Since his release from prison last year, Cameron has had one hiccup that could have landed him behind bars again. In April, he violated the terms of his probation when he was caught with marijuana in his system -- a huge no-no.

The New York Post obtained court records showing that probation officers told a judge in May that Cameron took a random drug test on April 10 but was "attempting to manipulate the results." After more testing, marijuana was found in his system.

Rather than asking the judge to haul him back to prison, the probation officers recommended that Michael's son be given a second chance, claiming that "relapse is part of the recovery process."

In 2010, Michael said Cameron's imprisonment could be a "blessing in disguise."

Picture Perfect / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

His son, he said, "was going to be dead or somebody was gonna kill him."

"I think he has a chance to start a new life, and he knows that," said the Oscar winner.