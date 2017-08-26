When it comes to the battle over her frozen embryos with her ex-boyfriend, Sofia Vergara notched the latest -- and potentially last -- win.

TMZ is reporting that a judge in Louisiana ruled that the actress' ex, Nick Loeb, shouldn't have sued her in the state because they have no ties to the state. The judge then dismissed the case. In the dismissal, the judge even called the embryos "citizens of California."

The court has "no jurisdiction because the embryos were conceived in California," TMZ said, citing legal documents. Nick, who Sofia dated for four years, claimed that he and his ex planned their life in Louisiana, but the court didn't believe him.

Louisiana is known for favorable laws when it comes to the rights of unborn children, and the judge speculated that that was why Nick filed the lawsuit there.

Nick, of course, can refile the case, but it's unclear if he will. In other words, this could be the end of the road in this case.

The drawn-out case began after Sofia and Nick split in 2014. While they were together, Sofia and Nick created frozen pre-embryos in Beverly Hills.

Late last year, Nick filed his lawsuit and said he wanted full custody of the fertilized eggs so he could have them implanted in a surrogate. In February, she filed legal documents asking the court to block Nick from getting his hands on the embryos without her written consent.