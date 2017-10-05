Justin Bieber is getting serious with his latest love, Paola Paulin, as they have reportedly worshiped together twice now, with Justin taking her to his Hillsong Church for the second week in a row.

WENN.com

The twosome went to the Beverly Hills service at the Saban Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 4. In pictures on The Blast, Paola was seen wearing a low-cut, tight, black tank top paired with ripped jeans and a jean jacket. Justin was equally casual, wearing a plaid vest over a printed, black long-sleeved shirt, along with gray sweatpants. He was ever the gentleman, opening the car door for her as they headed to the service. Justin's rumored ex, Kourtney Kardashian, who was without her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, also attended Wednesday's service.

Justin has long had a close relationship with Hillsong's pastor, Carl Lentz, and while he was dating Selena Gomez, brought her to the church with him. Since he cancelled his world tour in July, he has been spending more and more time with the hip pastor. Carl is obviously an important person to Justin, so it makes sense he would bring Paola to pray with him and meet the pastor early in their relationship.

Feeling blessed to do what I love for a living 🎥❤️🙌... Que afortunada me siento de trabajar en lo que amo 🎥❤️🙌 A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

As of last week, it was reported that the 23-year-old "Purpose" singer and the 26-year-old "Ballers" actress were still keeping things casual.

"Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her," a source told E! News. "He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now."

However things with the Columbian-Mexican actress could turn serious one day. "He wants a girlfriend eventually, though, but he's taking his time figuring it out before he makes a commitment," another source told E!