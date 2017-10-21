With all this time off from his now canceled Purpose tour, Justin Bieber decided to get some serious ink on his torso - and the Beliebers just can't believe it, per People style.

The now 23-year-old hit-maker and collaborate on mega-single "Despacito," blew his fans away on Saturday when he revealed a huge tattoo in an Instagram selfie and video.

The popstar obviously has no fear of going under the needle, with no less than 60 tats covering his body, now added a full frontal gothic artistic rendition, boasting skeletons, archways and gargoyles, all the while overshadowing that tone stomach of his that he's dedicated himself to working out and presenting regularly.

According to People, this seems to be an addition and partial cover-up, connecting the piece on his chest of a bald eagle, and veiling the "Son of God" six-pack drawing from November.

Even more, a break down of Bieber's "inkology" - this update further compliment the head of a grizzly bear, lion and cross, also on his chest, as well as the homage to his mom, and her birth date, which is written in roman numerals right below his left collarbone. Basically, his front side is quite busy.

Soon after the post, fans came with of course negative, as well as positive, err, and mixed reviews.

One fan tweeted: "Justin Bieber's new tattoos — oh my god, I don't know what they mean to him but it looks AWFUL."

While another came to the singer's defense, tweeting, "You don't have to say sorry to your beliebers for getting new tattoos. It's your decision. Not anyone else's. No matter how talented you are, not everybody is going to like you. But, that's life. Just stay strong."

While another joked: "you ever heard the phrase everything in moderation."

And finally, a fan came to his aid with this aggressive Twitter response to all those haters: "I don't even know why everyone is so overreacting? I mean, yes, Justin got his whole torso covered with tattoos but he likes it so shut the [expletive] up," adding, "I don't like it either but it's his body and we should respect his decision."

More revealing however, after viewing the Instagram selfie, well, just wow, Justin really needs to clean up that bathroom sink!