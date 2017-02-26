Justin Bieber, 22, took a break from his Purpose World Tour to recharge with a hike over the weekend. And, he couldn't resist sharing a shirtless photo on the way up the mountain!

The "Cold Water" singer posed with his shirt around his neck like a cape in the Instagram photo posted on Feb. 25. We must admit, he's looking pretty good.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Don't think we didn't notice the Calvin Klein branding on his underwear band though. How could he not show the company some love after posing in their 2015 ad campaign wearing nothing but briefs.

Justin is currently in between stops on his tour, heading to Perth for a performance on March 6.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

But, he's definitely making time for some fun when he's off stage. He also posted a video on Feb. 24, joking around with some goofy ballet moves.

Ballerina or nAw A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

Maybe he should stick with his usual pop moves for now.