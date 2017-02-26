Justin Bieber goes shirtless on hike break amid Purpose World Tour
Justin Bieber, 22, took a break from his Purpose World Tour to recharge with a hike over the weekend. And, he couldn't resist sharing a shirtless photo on the way up the mountain!
The "Cold Water" singer posed with his shirt around his neck like a cape in the Instagram photo posted on Feb. 25. We must admit, he's looking pretty good.
Don't think we didn't notice the Calvin Klein branding on his underwear band though. How could he not show the company some love after posing in their 2015 ad campaign wearing nothing but briefs.
Justin is currently in between stops on his tour, heading to Perth for a performance on March 6.
But, he's definitely making time for some fun when he's off stage. He also posted a video on Feb. 24, joking around with some goofy ballet moves.
Maybe he should stick with his usual pop moves for now.