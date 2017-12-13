Justin Bieber is trying to take his talents to Hollywood, according to a new report.

Roshan Perera

The Biebs is taking steps to become the next big actor, X17 reported on Dec. 13.

"Justin has always considered himself multitalented. He wouldn't trade his music career for anything, but he doesn't see why he can't be an actor at the same time," a source said.

In fact, he's taking note of off-and-on girlfriend Selena Gomez's breakthrough in TV and film, and it's giving him some inspiration.

"He saw how Selena got a role in Woody Allen's new movie, and it made him hopeful that he can be taken seriously on-screen as well," the source said. "Don't expect to see him in any dramas, though, as he's thinking he wants to go in a comedic direction."

Justin has had small parts in films in the past, like "CSI: Miami" and "Zoolander 2," but he wants bigger, more developed roles.

WENN.com

Justin was actually recently photographed leaving the studio of famed coach Nancy Banks with notes in hand. On Dec. 12, he was also seen at Jim Henson studios in Los Angeles, too.

There was a report in October that the "Sorry" singer had a meeting with Adam Sandler and David Spade, wherein he picked their brains about how to break into the comedic world in Hollywood.

You don't have to think too hard about another Justin in Hollywood taking both music and acting by storm... In fact, that Justin is playing the Super Bowl halftime show this year.