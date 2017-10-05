Justin Theroux's feud with his Greenwich Village neighbor is getting even nastier, new papers filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court show.

Justin, and his neighbor, Norman Resnicow, have been having issues since May, when Justin filed a suit against him. In those papers, Justin accused him of improperly demanding $30,000 in soundproofing, as well as ruining the ivy along the exterior walls of their building.

Norman fired back, claiming "The Leftovers" star was neglecting his dogs, alleging that the dogs had been "yowling and crying" and "sad, isolated, lonely" during the several years they'd been left alone.

Documents reportedly filed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, say this claim is nonsense, and Jennifer Aniston's husband accuses him of "compulsively" pestering him.

"Resnicow pathetically attempts to exploit the fact that Mr. Theroux is deeply committed to promoting awareness of sheltered animals; Attorney Resnicow does so by implying that Mr. Theroux was operating his own informal shelter out of his apartment, which is totally false," his attorney, Eric Sherman, wrote in the court papers. "Like any responsible pet owner, either Mr. Theroux or others (walkers, etc.) assiduously cared for Mr. Theroux's pets, lavishing them with attention. They were never neglected."

The papers also claim that Norman has been "observed compulsively involving himself" in Justin's business. They allege that Normal climbed out of his second-floor window in his pajamas, trespassed onto Justin's property and confronted his workers who were renovating his roof deck. A photo of this incident was included in the documents.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Norman said, "Time for this 46-year-old teenager to grow up."

His lawyer says he is confident in his case. "Justin Theroux will have his opportunity, as all litigants do, to present his case in court," his attorney Peter Levine said. "He should do so in a professional way without resorting to ad hominem attacks. He's clearly playing to an audience and I find that very unfortunate."