Justin Timberlake's son, Silas, helped his dad work off some of those Thanksgiving calories.

The pop singer took to his Instagram on Nov. 25 -- as leftovers are still being consumed only a few days after the big holiday -- to post a video of his son with Jessica Biel, Silas, on his back while he did some weight-be-gone push-ups.

"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! @jessicabiel," the singer-actor captioned the video.

(Though it's only a back shot of the 2 and a half year old, it's still an intimate glimpse into the very private couple's world. )

For her part, Biel took to Instagram to share photos of the family's amazing Thanksgiving pie selection, writing, "One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!"

She also shared a video of her husband showing some of his caramelizing skills with a torch. "Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. @justintimberlake," she wrote in the caption.