Justin Timberlake burns Thanksgiving calories with help from son Silas
Justin Timberlake's son, Silas, helped his dad work off some of those Thanksgiving calories.
The pop singer took to his Instagram on Nov. 25 -- as leftovers are still being consumed only a few days after the big holiday -- to post a video of his son with Jessica Biel, Silas, on his back while he did some weight-be-gone push-ups.
"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! @jessicabiel," the singer-actor captioned the video.
(Though it's only a back shot of the 2 and a half year old, it's still an intimate glimpse into the very private couple's world. )
For her part, Biel took to Instagram to share photos of the family's amazing Thanksgiving pie selection, writing, "One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!"
She also shared a video of her husband showing some of his caramelizing skills with a torch. "Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. @justintimberlake," she wrote in the caption.
