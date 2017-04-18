Take a bow, Justin Timberlake, for you are the likely catalyst for a law changing in Tennessee.

If you'll recall, last October the singer snapped a selfie in a Memphis voting booth while casting his ballot for President of the United States. Then for several hours, all hell broke loose.

Upon seeing the photo, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said the singer was "under review" for taking a photo and posting it to Instagram. In a law passed last year, it's illegal to take photos or record conversations in voting booths.

The punishment for violators was a potential 30-day jail sentence and a $50 fine. An official for the DA's office eventually said he misspoke about JT being "under review," but, nonetheless, the office was largely ridiculed by mainstream media for the wording and for making a big deal out of the selfie.

If Justin were to do that now, it would be much ado about nothing. Last week, the state Senate in Tennessee created a bill to "allow photographing or video-taping a filled-out ballot, except if it's intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud, or sell a vote."

"On Hey! You! Yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!!," Justin captioned his voter booth selfie at the time. "No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #excerciseyourrighttovote."

He later deleted the post.

Justin laughed about the fiasco with his pal Jimmy Fallon shortly afterward.

"What have you been up to? We never talk," Jimmy joked. Justin replied, "I recently voted. Super quiet, under the radar. Went home to Tennessee and voted. Super quiet, in and out. No one even knew."