Country cutie Kacey Musgraves, 28, is off the market! Fellow songwriter Ruston Kelly, 25, got a "HELL YESSSS" after he popped the question in the most romantic way on Dec. 24.

"Last night the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home," the "Follow Your Arrow" singer wrote next to a photo of her new bling via Instagram. "In the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"

The couple had been at Kacey's parent's house for Christmas Eve, watching old home movies of the star when she was younger and growing up in a little country house -- where he planned to ask her to marry him later that evening.

"We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations," she explained via Instagram of the thoughtful proposal plan.

Ruston chose to play one of Kacey's favorite songs, "Two for the Road" by Henry Mancini, as he got down on bended knee.

According to the "Merry Go 'Round" artist, Ruston presented her with, " a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I've ever seen!"

The small town girl also expressed her appreciation for getting engaged at home: "Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am."

Ruston, who released his debut EP "Halloween" in June, also took to social media to announce the happy news.

"I have never met a more incredible partner and woman," the Nashville native wrote. "Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me."

Kacey and Ruston have been linked since the beginning of the year.