"The Bachelorette" star's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are still no closer to setting a wedding date, and they couldn't be happier about it.

On May 4, the couple celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement. They both took to social media to praise their relationship, one that many thought wouldn't last, given the track record of reality TV couples.

"Cheers to the longest engagement ever. I like that we don't feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don't have a date set, and I kind of like you 😉," she wrote, alongside several pictures. "Best 2 years ever. Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you!"

Shawn, meanwhile, shared a photo of his fiance.

I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman! Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk 😏 A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on May 4, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

"I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman!," he wrote. "Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk 😏" (Rick is Kaitlyn's alter ego on Instagram.)

The couple met on Kaitlyn's season of "The Bachelorette" and got engaged on the season finale.

Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

In January, Kaitlyn joked to People magazine, "[Wedding plans] are going terrible. You go on the show, you get engaged and then it's like, what's next? But we don't really know. We are both the kind of people where we're terrible at planning anything, whether it be like, a [vacation] or a trip to the grocery store!"

"We're kind of just like, 'When it happens, it happens,'" she added. "We're so busy, we don't have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we're open! I'd get married tomorrow if someone just said, 'Show up here at this time.'"