"Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco has debuted a new icy hairdo that's equal parts goddess and rockstar. She's sporting a unicorn-inspired, sherbet medley of tresses that we're going crazy over!

Haley posted a photo on Instagram on June 16, 2017 wearing a unicorn necklace with the caption: "Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair 🍬 👩🏼 #nofilter 💜💙"

She posted another at the horse track with her dog poking fun at her boyfriend, Karl Cook.

This daring, dreamy color was ideated by Hollywood hairstylist Faye Woods. We can't wait to see what shade Kaley transitions to next!