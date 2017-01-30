The Grammy's will be short a few major names this year because of indifference to the awards show.

According to TMZ, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Drake all plan on being elsewhere on Feb. 12. Their absence, though, has nothing to do with them being snubbed -- Drake and Kanye both have eight nominations, whereas The Biebs has four nominations.

As far as Justin is concerned, "He just doesn't think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers," the website said, claiming that Drake has similar sentiments.

Perhaps the most interesting of all the stars is Frank Ocean. Many believe that the rapper had the best album of the year, but neither he nor his team bothered with actually submitting the album for consideration, so he's up for no awards.

"Ocean says he thinks the Grammys are a dinosaur that doesn't represent young, black artists," TMZ said. Kanye allegedly thinks the awards show is biased against black artists, keeping him from attending.

Despite these stars probably being absent, there isn't much of a deeper issue, so don't expect an awards show controversy like what happened in 2016 at the Oscars when the "OscarsSoWhite" protest caused many people to boycott the show.

"There's no real anger," TMZ said, "it's just that a lot of younger singers think the Grammys are out of touch and arguably irrelevant."

Other young singers would disagree. After the nominations were announced, some of entertainment's brightest young names celebrated the news.

Ariana Grande tweeted: "crying. what an absolute blessing to be recognized for dangerous woman this way ♡ ♡ ♡ ♡ thank you for the nominations."

Demi Lovato wrote, "Woke up to the most amazing news EVER!!!!!!! Wow... thank you SO MUCH to @RecordingAcad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

However, these singers could have a change of heart and ultimately end up going to the show, but right now they're all planning to be MIA.