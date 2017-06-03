The idea of Kanye West designing athletic wear isn't such a stretch. But try this new report from TMZ on for size: The rapper-entrepreneur is "gunning for [a] Yeezy jersey deal with Calabasas High."

According to TMZ, Kanye wants to redesign the public school's sports uniforms and "help to re-brand the entire program."

He reportedly met with school officials to pitch the idea.

Alessio Botticelli / Getty Images North America

A snitch tells TMZ that the multi-hyphenate wants change the school's colors, which are currently black and gold, and mascot from the Coyotes to the Wolves -- à la his song of the same name.

TMZ reports that Kanye would also make a "sizable donation to improve school facilities -- including major upgrades to the gym."

The website adds that the athletic department at the high school, which is near where the Kardashians live outside of Los Angeles, has blown up in recent years.

Notable alumni of the public high school include actresses Shiri Appleby, Katie Cassidy, Danielle Fishel and Gaby Hoffmann, former child star Ricky Schroder, members of the band Incubus, including front-man Brandon Boyd … and the infamous Erik Menendez of the Menendez brothers.

The high school reportedly already has a deal with Adidas, which owns the Yeezy brand.

In March 2017, Kanye's Yeezy brand released a range of casual wear including sweatpants, sweaters, sneakers, shirts and enamel pins featuring the name of the L.A.-adjacent neighborhood.

One athletic shirt from the collection reads "property of the Calabasas Coyotes," and there are two sweaters emblazoned with the words "Calabasas Coyotes" already, so the idea that Kanye wants to work directly with the school isn't so surprising.

Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Justin Bieber also live in Calabasas.