He's back! Kanye West took to the stage on Nov. 4 for the first time in a year, surprising the crowd at Kid Cudi's Chicago concert.

Online videos from the evening show Kanye and Cudi performing "Father Stretch my Hands, Pt. 1." The crowd, clearly not expecting to see Yeezy, went berserk when Cudi brought Kanye out.

Kanye seemed genuinely happy on stage, and he touched his chest as the crowd chanted his name.

You'll recall that Kanye was on stage during a stop in Sacramento last November when he walked off after just two songs. He was later hospitalized in the UCLA psychiatric ward. He then canceled the remaining U.S. dates of his Saint Pablo tour, and, up until this weekend, he hadn't been on stage since.

The stage could come calling again soon. It's been reported that Kanye is working on a new album -- a tour would likely follow.

Aside from his music, Kanye's life is about to get a bit more hectic, too, as he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, are expecting a third child via a surrogate.

In July, Us Weekly reported that the couple's surrogate is a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency. The woman has also served as a surrogate before, the mag said.

A month prior, TMZ reported that a financial deal was in place where the surrogate would pocket $45,000 to carry the child to term. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5,000 for each additional kid. There are also strict instructions in place for the surrogate regarding her diet, hair and her sex life (she's even forbidden from handling kitty litter or getting in a hot tub.)

Kim and Kanye are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 23 months. During her pregnancy with Saint, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," she said on her "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality show. "And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn't here."