Kanye West is about to add makeup to his portfolio, and he could be duking it with his famous sister-in-law for cosmetic supremacy.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed a legal application to produce DONDA brand makeup, a line named after his late mother who died in 2007. DONDA is also the name of his larger creative content company.

In the legal documents, he said he plans to make perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics during his newest venture.

Kanye's application to officially be granted the DONDA cosmetics line is currently being processed.

In February 2016, the "Fade" rapper tweeted out a flow chart that he called the "categories of influence" that the DONDA brand would tackle. Among the things he said the brand would have an impact on was credit cards, cars, wallpaper screens, furnishings, a container company, amusement parks, solar power, hotels, fitness centers and healthy fast food.

"Here is my DONDA chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at...," he captioned the picture of the chart on Twitter last year.

His cosmetics line would go head to head with the wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics, which is run by his wife Kim Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner. Her products often sell out in minutes, and she recently saw long lines at a Kylie pop-up store in Los Angeles.

Kanye would also directly compete with his wife, Kim, in the marketplace. Along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star co-owns an extensive line of hair products.