The woman has a type! It looks like Kate Hudson has snagged herself another musician.

Over the weekend, the actress was seen sharing a kiss with musician Danny Fujikawa in Los Angeles. According to the Daily Mail, the two were seen keeping their distance as they walked to a smoothie shop. But, once inside, the duo wrapped their arms around each other and shared a smooch.

The report said Kate and Danny were "lip locked for some time." The two then went on a lunch date at Cafe Vida. The March 19 date came after an evening out together the previous night.

Earlier in the month, Kate and Danny were seen together at restaurant Giorgio Baldi, as well.

According to reports, Danny is a Los Angeles native who was the guitarist for the now-defunct band Chief. He's also the co-founder of independent record label, Lightwave Records.

Kate was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, whom she shares 13-year-old son Ryder with. She was also engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, whom she shares 7-year-old son Bingham with.

The "Deepwater Horizon" actress maintains close relationships with her exes, especially Matt. On Feb. 15, the modern family reunited (along with Matt's girlfriend) to take Bingham and Ryder to the 21 Pilots concert in Anaheim, Calif.

"Their dads are musicians. They are used to being in that world," Kate told Elle DeGeneres of her kids. "You realize that when a band or music has an impact on kids it's so huge. Every once in a while you get those glimpses of how music is so deeply impacted for kids."