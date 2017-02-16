Kate Hudson and her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy reunited to give their 5-year-old son the concert of his dreams.

Bingham Hawn Bellamy's favorite band is 21 Pilots and they just happened to be playing in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Kate shared images from her son's meeting with the Grammy winners (and they even kept their pants on this time).

"Surprised the boys tonight with their favorite band @twentyonepilots 🙌 Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special 🙏 We had a blast 💃✨," she captioned the shot that showed not only the band smiling, but also Bingham, Kate, Matt and Matt's girlfriend Elle Evans.

Surprised the boys tonight with their favorite band @twentyonepilots 🙌 Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special 🙏 We had a blast 💃✨ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:33am PST

Talk about a modern family!

She shared another of her son lounging backstage on a couch while chatting with 21 Pilots members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

"Bing Bong in heaven ✨ @twentyonepilots," she wrote.

Bing Bong in heaven ✨ @twentyonepilots A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:44am PST

Matt shared the same image, writing, "Bing really is this cool ha."

The proud dad, a guitarist for Muse, also shared a short video of his headphone-wearing son on his shoulders while watching the band.

Bing on my shoulders watching his (2nd???) favourite band!! #twentyonepilots A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

"Bing on my shoulders watching his (2nd???) favourite band!! #twentyonepilots," he joked.

Kate, meanwhile, also shared a few moments on Snapchat, including videos in which her older son, Ryder Russell Robinson, 13, singing along to the show, and one that shows Bingham being gifted a pair of drumsticks from his "idol," Josh.

Perhaps most touching of all, though, is seeing Kate and Matt stay friendly for the sake of their children.

"If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives," the actress told Allure in 2015. "That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."

"We said, 'We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they're gaining something rather than losing something,'" she continued. "It's been a seamless transition. Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody's cool; everybody's good."