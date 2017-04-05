Kate Hudson's body is about as enviable as they come in Hollywood or anywhere, for that matter. She has one woman to thank: Oprah.

While chatting with Vogue magazine, the mother of two was asked about her "body inspiration."

"I'm going to give the really obvious answer to that, which to me is Oprah. I just think she is forever, that woman," she said. "You want to do the healthy thing, but you know what? Women fluctuate. We give birth to children and carry them and breastfeed them, some of us."

She added, "We are busy and we're trying to work. Women's bodies are very different than male bodies; the way that we store fat is different, and the way that we lose fat is different. We're always trying to keep up—and then some of us give up, which is what we don't want to do."

Oprah has famously yo-yo'ed with her weight for years, but she has slimmed down and kept the weight off. She hasn't said exactly how much weight she's shed, but in January 2016 she said she was down 26 pounds.

She has previously said that her top weight was 237 pounds. During an annual health check-up in June 2016, she revealed on Instagram that her cholesterol was 180 and her LDL cholesterol was 82. She said it was her "best health report card ever."

Kate has never quite had the weight struggles that Oprah has had.

"Everybody's got to figure out what is meaningful to them," Kate told Vogue.

For her, she just likes to stay active to achieve her body goals.

"Pilates is my thing. When I get on a Pilates machine, my body responds to it in a way that makes sense," she said. "It's such a core-based workout, it's almost like you're working from the inside-out, instead of the outside-in. The stronger I am in my center, the lighter I feel, period."