Katherine Jackson has decided she no longer needs to be a joint guardian to all three of Michael Jackson's kids.

Two of the children -- Prince and Paris -- are now legal adults, which they weren't when Katherine took over those duties in 2012, along with TJ Jackson.

WENN

TMZ reported that the Jackson family matriarch filed documents requesting to no longer be the guardian of 15-year-old Blanket. She said in documents that Blanket has reached his adolescence, so there is no need for two guardians. TJ, she said, can handle the parents solo.

In her filing, she said her age of 87 is a reason for wanting to step away from the role. A judge still has to sign off her request, but that seems to be nothing but a formality as long as TJ agrees, which he's expected to.

It's not known how much contact Katherine has had with Michael's three children. According to multiple media reports, Katherine went through a multi-month span earlier this year in which she didn't see the children at all.

Invision/AP

After the King of Pop's death in 2009, Katherine was awarded permanent custody of the children. In 2012, she and TJ were granted permanent co-guardianship.