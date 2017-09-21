Following a verbally volatile incident over the weekend, Kathy Griffin has requested a restraining order against her next door neighbor.

The Blast reported that Kathy filed court documents on Sept. 21 against neighbor Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Homes. Kathy's boyfriend, Randy Bick, also filed a restraining order against Jeffrey and his wife, Sandra.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The request comes after a recent incident in which Jeffrey was recorded screaming obscenities and profanity at the two of them.

"I've done enough to be a nice neighbor," he yells at one point, adding that "war's happening."

The argument supposedly occurred after Kathy and Randy called the police over a noise disturbance at Jeffrey's home. Jeffrey doesn't seem to dispute the fact that there was noise coming from the house, but alleges that it wasn't late into the evening and that it stemmed from a party for his 5-year-old grandchild.

According to CNN, KB Homes announced on Sept. 21 they were cutting Jeffrey's bonus by 25 percent because of the tirade. A statement even said that he would be removed from his job if he were to be involved "in any similar incident."

Shortly after the tirade was published last week by the Huffington Post, a KB spokesman said, "Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes."

FayesVision/WENN.com

Security cameras at Kathy and Randy's home recorded the tirade. Kathy and Randy reportedly moved into the home within the gated community a year ago. Citing homeowners logs, HuffPost reported that Kathy and Randy have called the Los Angeles police with noise complaints five times since they moved into their home.