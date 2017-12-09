Friday night Katie and her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, gave concertgoers a holiday treat when they came out on stage, hand-in-hand, to introduce headliner Taylor Swift at Z100 New York's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event at Madison Square Garden NYC.

Mom got the intro started with "she's one of our favorite performers and who is it tonight?" before queuing Suri, who excitedly added, "Taylor Swift!"

An onlooker told People that before hitting the stage, Suri was clapping her hands with excitement.

Holmes, 38, was looking casual in a white, long-sleeve ruffled top with black jeans and heels, while Suri was seeing stars in a star-covered dress accentuated by a big red bow in her hair.

This isn't the first time Swift, 27, and Holmes have been at the same venue, as they worked on the 2014 movie "The Giver."

People also reported that backstage Holmes was seen mingling with other celebrities, and posed for a photo with host Elvis Duran, as well as Lindsay Lohan and Broadway talent Ben Platt were there too!

Swift delighted lucky fans with hits like "Shake It Off," "…Ready for it," "I Don't Want to Live Forever," and "Look What You Made Me Do." And just like she did back in LA, the mega-pop star even hosted singer Ed Sheeran for their duet "End Game."

The fun night didn't stop there as Swift was spotted earlier hand-in-hand, which was apparently a big first for public viewers here, with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

TMZ reported the pair racing to the front door but just giving enough to reveal "a romance marker…hand holding."

The two have been reportedly together since summer, however, this is a first of any form of PDA, according to TMZ.